PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was hospitalized over the weekend after he was shot during a carjacking in Gresham, authorities announced Monday as they search for the suspect who abandoned the stolen car in a snowdrift.

Around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Gresham police responded to a reported shooting on Northeast 178th Avenue. On the scene, officers found the victim and say he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the man was sitting in his car trying to stay warm and charge his phone during a power outage when the carjacking suspect approached him.

Officers quickly found the stolen car in a nearby parking lot and discovered the suspect abandoned the car after getting stuck in a snowdrift and fled the scene, Gresham Police Department said.

As authorities investigate, detectives are asking residents and nearby businesses to check any security camera footage during the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Gresham Police Department.