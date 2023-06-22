PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was hospitalized after she interrupted a burglary in Gladstone and officials say the suspect is still at large.

Early Thursday morning, Gladstone police said they responded to the report of an interrupted burglary on Crownview Drive and when they arrived they found a resident with multiple puncture injuries on her whole body.

Officers quickly helped the victim and she was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, although authorities said they aren’t life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and officials said they searched the surrounding area with the help of K9s and a drone, but they were unable to locate them.

Authorities described the suspect as a stocky man, possibly wearing a mask.

The incident is still under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 503-655-8211 and reference case number 23-013024.