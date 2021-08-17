1 hospitalized after N Portland homeless camp shooting, no arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot at a homeless camp in North Portland early Tuesday.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Portland police responded to reports of shots fired near North Victory Boulevard and Interstate 5. Officers arrived to find one victim, who was then rushed to a hospital via ambulance.

There is no word on the victim’s current condition.

Police searched the area for any evidence and witnesses. Officials say no suspect was found.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOIN 6 News will provide updates when new information becomes available.