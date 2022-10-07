PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hospitalized after yet another stabbing in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police were dispatched to the scene along Northwest 3rd Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Although the victim was taken to the hospital, PPB says their injuries did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, officers are reportedly still searching for the suspect.

No other details were immediately available.

The incident comes after a fatal stabbing in the Old Town neighborhood on September 30. The suspect, 20-year-old Kalil Ford was detained at the scene and faces charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. It was the second of two Old Town stabbing deaths that happened within nine hours of each other.