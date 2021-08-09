1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in N Portland, no arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was hospitalized after a shooting in North Portland early Monday.

Reports of a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood came in around 1:30 a.m. When police responded to the scene, they found one victim and started providing first aid.

Police say once medical personnel arrived, the victim was transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area but found no suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-219656. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved felony.

This is a developing story.