PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has died following a shooting in Northeast Portland on Friday afternoon, police said.

Police began responding to a shooting call on Northeast Holladay Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. The man was rushed to the hospital after police say officers found him injured on the scene.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and officers have not yet tracked them down. Officials have not released any information describing the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Lloyd Center Transit Station is currently closed and MAX trains are not going through, according to PPB. Northeast 11th Avenue is closed between Northeast Multnomah Street and NE Holladay Street.

This is a developing story.