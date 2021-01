PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Northeast Portland overnight.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Portland police were called to Northeast Marine Drive near 13th Avenue on reports of a shooting. Officials say one person was rushed to the hospital after being struck by gunfire, but there is no word on their current condition.

No arrests were made and no suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.