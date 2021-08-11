1 hospitalized after shooting in Portsmouth neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot in Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood early Wednesday morning, continuing the city’s gun violence streak.

A shooting was reported near North Fiske Avenue and North Drew Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. One victim wound was found in the area with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. They were then sent to the hospital for treatment.

Police collected evidence from the scene and spoke to witnesses. Officers also conducted a search for any suspects, but none were found.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-221732. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers up to $2,500 in cash for any information leading to an arrest in an unsolved felony.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, there have been about 750 shooting incidents with approximately 250 people injured by gunfire in the city so far this year.