PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Officers responded to a shooting that left one person injured in a busy part of Northeast Portland on Friday afternoon, according to Portland police.

Gunfire rang out just after 6 p.m. near the 4900 block of Northeast Fremont Street. The Portland Police Bureau tells KOIN 6 News the man suspected of shooting the victim was arrested on the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Meanwhile, police say the shooting victim was given trauma aid before he was rushed to a local hospital.

The status of the victim is unknown at this time, as are the identities of those involved.

Officials say Northeast Fremont Street is closed between Northeast 48th Avenue and 51st Avenue while police investigate. Avoid the area if possible.

