1 hospitalized after shooting, police pursuit in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting and a short police pursuit in Southeast Portland.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, patrolling police officers reportedly hear shots fired near Southeast 74nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Street. As officers began to investigate in the area, they came upon a vehicle they believed may have been involved. Once police attempted to stop it, the car fled the scene.

After a short pursuit, the suspect vehicle pulled over near Southeast 100th Avenue and Southeast Henry Street. Four men then got out and bolted.

Police apprehended two men, but the two others ran into the neighborhood and have not been found. Officers later conducted a search of the area and recovered a firearm.

One of the people taken into custody had been shot in the earlier incident, according to police. He was sent to the hospital in an ambulance for a non-life threatening injury.

The other individual taken into custody was 18-year-old Tavon M. Wilson. He now faces charges of Attempt to Elude (Vehicle), Reckless Driving and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Back at the initial crime scene, a total of 24 cartridge casings were found. At least one vehicle had been struck by a bullet. No other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case #21-205553. People can also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for any information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved felony.

This is a developing story.