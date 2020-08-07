1 hurt, 1 arrested in stabbing near Vancouver church

The incident occurred near the Living Hope Church

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stabbing injured one person near a Vancouver church on Friday morning.

According to Vancouver Police, two transients were involved in the incident at a camp near the Living Hope Church. Police said the current condition of the victim is unknown, but he was conscious and breathing when authorities arrived.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this when new information is available.

