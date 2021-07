Stabbing happened near NW 3rd Avenue and NW Glisan Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured in a stabbing Saturday afternoon in downtown Portland, police said.

Officers responded to NW 3rd Avenue and NW Glisan Street at about 2 p.m. One person was injured but expected to recover, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Police said one suspect was detained.

No other details are available at this time.