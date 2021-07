Officers rendered lifesaving aid to the victim at the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was hospitalized and another person was taken into custody after a stabbing Thursday afternoon in Southeast Portland, police said.

Officers responded to the 13100 block of SE Stark Street at about 5:15 p.m. and quickly a suspect into custody, the Portland Police Bureau said. The victim was given lifesaving aid at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

A weapon used in a stabbing in Southeast Portland, July 15, 2021. (PPB)

No other details were immediately available.