1 hurt in Clackamas park shooting, suspect detained

Crime

An investigation is underway

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the scene of a shooting, June 25, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies have detained a suspect accused of shooting a person on Thursday at Riverside Park in Clackamas.

Shots were fired at the park at around 6 p.m. and deputies arrived to find one person with non-life-threatening injuries, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

An investigation shut down SE Evelyn Street at SE Jennifer Street.

No other details are available at this time.

First responders in Clackamas, June 25, 2020. (KOIN)

