1 hurt in Clackamas park shooting, suspect detained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies have detained a suspect accused of shooting a person on Thursday at Riverside Park in Clackamas.
Shots were fired at the park at around 6 p.m. and deputies arrived to find one person with non-life-threatening injuries, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.
An investigation shut down SE Evelyn Street at SE Jennifer Street.
No other details are available at this time.
