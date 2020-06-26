1 hurt in Clackamas park shooting, suspect detained

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the scene of a shooting, June 25, 2020. (KOIN)

An investigation is underway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies have detained a suspect accused of shooting a person on Thursday at Riverside Park in Clackamas.

Shots were fired at the park at around 6 p.m. and deputies arrived to find one person with non-life-threatening injuries, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

An investigation shut down SE Evelyn Street at SE Jennifer Street.

No other details are available at this time.