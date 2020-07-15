1 hurt in Lake Oswego shooting, police search for suspect

Police at the scene of a shooting investigation in Lake Oswego, Ore., July 14, 2020. (KOIN)

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was hurt in a Tuesday evening shooting in Lake Oswego, police said.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 300 block of Oswego Pointe Drive shortly after 5 p.m.

One person was hurt and officers are searching for an armed suspect, whom the Lake Oswego Police Department described as a 5-foot-9 Black man, medium build with short black hair, between 20 and 25 years old. Officers said he was wearing Nike Air Force 1 sneakers (one white and one black), black track pants with white stripes, red boxers, a black T-shirt and was carrying a black satchel. Police said he goes by the name “Moses” and was also armed with a silver handgun with a black handle.

The suspect was last seen heading north from the 300 block of Oswego Pointe Drive on foot, police said.

If you see him, call 911. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 503.635.0238.

