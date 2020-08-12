PPB: 1 dead, 1 hurt in Parkrose neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police launched a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the Parkrose neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Portland police responded to the apartment complex on the corner of Northeast 115th and Sandy Boulevard after reports of a shooting came in around 5:45 a.m. Officers initially said one person was hurt and needed medical attention — but later stated that they found one person dead at the scene and another who was wounded. The latter was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. Police said both people had been shot.

KOIN 6 News Reporter Elise Haas was the first on the scene when the story broke. She heard from neighbors about the situation.

“It’s this neighborhood, it sucks you in,” said Breona Grant.

Breona grant lives nearby. She says she’s met the man and the young woman who live in the unit that police blocked off in red tape — and she told us she’s worried about them.

“I’m new to the neighborhood — this is not a great neighborhood.”

According to police records, this is the third shooting in the neighborhood in the last two weeks. This latest shooting investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information on this shooting, please call Portland police.