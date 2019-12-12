Hillsboro MAX station parking lot shooting leaves 1 dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died at a hospital Wednesday night after being shot at a MAX station parking lot in Hillsboro, police said.
Shots were fired in the parking lot of the Quatama MAX station on NW Quatama Road, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.
A man with gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A person of interest was detained, police said. He has not been charged at this time.
The west side of the parking lot was closed for an investigation. TriMet said travelers should expect delays on the MAX Blue Line. Shuttle buses would take passengers to and from Willow Creek and Quatama.
Police said there was no threat to the public.
