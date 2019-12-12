Hillsboro MAX station parking lot shooting leaves 1 dead

Hillsboro police at the scene of a shooting at the Quatama MAX station parking lot, Dec. 11, 2019. (Courtesy of Mark R.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died at a hospital Wednesday night after being shot at a MAX station parking lot in Hillsboro, police said.

Shots were fired in the parking lot of the Quatama MAX station on NW Quatama Road, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

A man with gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A person of interest was detained, police said. He has not been charged at this time.

The west side of the parking lot was closed for an investigation. TriMet said travelers should expect delays on the MAX Blue Line. Shuttle buses would take passengers to and from Willow Creek and Quatama.

The parking lot’s west side will remain closed for several hours as detectives investigate this incident. If you’re parked in the closed area, your car will not be able to be moved until the lot is open again. We appreciate your patience and understanding. — Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) December 12, 2019

Police said there was no threat to the public.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.