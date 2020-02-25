1 hurt, city blocks taped off in NW Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police had multiple city blocks taped off as they investigated a shooting that seriously injured one person in Northwest Portland Monday night.

Portland Fire Rescue said a man was taken to OHSU with life-threatening injuries. Portland Police later said that the victim was in stable condition.

The heavy police presence was in the area of NW Couch Street and 1st Avenue.

Heavy police presence in Northwest Portland. February 24, 2020 (KOIN)

One bystander told KOIN 6 News that he was walking to a nearby ATM when he heard gunfire.

TriMet’s service on the MAX Blue Line was disrupted due to the police activity in the area of Skidmore Fountain. Transit brought out shuttle buses to run between the Interstate-Rose Quarter stops to the Oak Street-SW 1st Avenue stops.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team is now investigating this shooting.

