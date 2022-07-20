PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating after one person was hurt and cars were damaged in a shooting along Southeast Powell Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of SE Powell and 130th Avenue. One person was hit the gunfire, police told KOIN 6 News, and their injury was described by police as “a graze wound.”

The events leading up to the shooting are unclear as authorities did not release any further details.

Multiple buildings and cars were also struck by bullets, police said.

SE Powell is closed from 130th to 132nd Avenue.