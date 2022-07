PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is in custody after “a law enforcement issue” in the southwest section of McMinnville, police posted on their Facebook account.

Details are limited at this time, but authorities said the “area is secure.”

Police have not confirmed if this is related to two separate incidents this week where they say a homemade explosive device was detonated from a car and another was found in a home’s driveway.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.