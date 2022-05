PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is in custody after shots were fired at a stolen vehicle along SR-14 Thursday evening.

According to Washington State Police, after the suspect fired the gun at the stolen car, multiple people in the stolen vehicle fled on foot.

All westbound lanes are shut down with traffic diverted to Evergreen Boulevard as police investigate. Meanwhile, eastbound lanes are open.

Authorities have not identified the suspect.

This is a developing story.