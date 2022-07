Gresham police at the scene of a crime, June 11, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gunfire rang out in Gresham early Friday and sent one person to a hospital, officials said.

Gresham police responded to the shooting on NE Division near Paloma Avenue just before 1 a.m. Friday. Police said the shooter was driving when they fired multiple rounds at a nearby home and injuring a person.

The victim reportedly suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital.

Gresham PD said the suspect or suspects may have been driving a silver Pontiac Grand Am.