1 injured after nearly 30 shots ring out in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured after police say nearly 30 shots rang out in the middle of the night near Luuwit View Park in Portland.

Just before 1 a.m. on Friday, a Portland police officer heard the barrage of shots fired while on patrol near the park in the 12700 block of Northeast Fremont Street. Several more officers arrived at the scene to help search for any suspects or victims but were unsuccessful.

Less than half an hour later, a gunshot wound victim was reported to have walked into a nearby hospital. Officers then went to speak to the victim, who confirmed they were shot at Luuwit View Park. However, the victim would not give any further details on the incident and refused to give any suspect description.

The victim’s injury was minor and they are expected to fully recover.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.

This is a developing story.