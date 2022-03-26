Man's injuries are not believed life-threatening, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say they’re investigating after a man was injured in a reported shooting Saturday morning near a camp in Southeast Portland.

Multiple officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 7:30 a.m. near the corner of Southeast 86th Avenue and Flavel Street.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News officers have set up a crime scene in a camp off the road that is currently being investigated.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, but officials don’t believe his injury is life-threatening.

Details are limited and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.

This is a developing story.