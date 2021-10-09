1 injured from shooting in Buckman neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries” after a shooting Saturday morning in the Buckman neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7:14 a.m. Saturday near the corner of Southeast 8th Avenue and Salmon Street, police said. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim has not been identified, and police have not reported any arrests.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact them here and reference Case No. 21-281844.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.