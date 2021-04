PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was injured in an overnight shooting in Fairview.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at the Fairview Woods Apartments on Northeast 227th Avenue and Halsey Street. Deputies say at least one person was injured.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Further details surrounding the shooting have not yet been confirmed, but no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.