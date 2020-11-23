1 injured in Hazelwood neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is injured following a shooting in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. near the 200 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue on Monday morning, police say. Officers arrived at the scene to find a victim suffering from injuries consistent with a shooting — however, they are not releasing the severity of those injuries at this time.

The area has been closed off due to an investigation, but no streets are impacted.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503.823.1040 or Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov, or contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503.823.0696 or Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.

This is a developing story.