1 injured in I-205 shooting, suspect at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are looking for the person who shot at a car and injured one person on Interstate 205 Wednesday night.

Officers say it happened around 10 p.m. near Southeast Stark Street. We’re told two cars were on the freeway when someone from one car fired several rounds at the other, hitting one of the people inside.

The victim was sent to a local hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please contact Detective Joe Corona at joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov with any information on the incident.