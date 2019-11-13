Gunman bursts into Kelso home, critically wounds man

The shooting happened at a residence in the 1400 block of S. 4th Avenue

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — In what Cowlitz County Sheriff’s detectives said is a definitely unusual case, a 69-year-old man suffered life-threatening wounds after being shot multiple times in his Kelso home by an armed gunman who came in through the back door and opened fire.

Rick D. Huckaby was shot just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South 4th Avenue, authorities said. His wife was making dinner at the time the gunman burst in and fired.

She wasn’t hurt and both of them told investigators they didn’t know the shooter.

Neighbors told KOIN 6 News they didn’t hear the shots but saw the officers arrive quickly.

One neighbor, Jancy Howe, said, “I’ve been robbed 3 times. That’s why I’m on guard in the back with the lights off.”

The shooter is described as a white man, about 5-foot-5 with a medium build, grey frizzy hair and a beard.

Deputies used a drone, K-9s and searched the neighborhood on foot but did not find the gunman.

Huckaby underwent surgery Wednesday for what was described as life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are looking for anyone who may have video from their home or business in the area around 7 p.m. November 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call 360.577.3092.