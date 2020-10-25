1 injured in Madison South neighborhood shooting

No arrests have been made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot in Portland’s Madison South neighborhood Saturday evening, said police.

Authorities said the shooting at NE Klickitat Street and NE 82nd Avenue was reported around 7 p.m. and when officers arrived they found one person injured.

The victim was immediately taken to the hospital, however their medical status is unknown at this time.

Portland police said no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story.