1 injured in NE Portland shooting, no arrests made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured after a shooting in Northeast Portland late Monday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., an assault with a weapon was reported in the Hazelwood neighborhood. Police responded to the 1200 block at Northeast 102nd Avenue, where they found one person with a gunshot wound. The injury was non-life threatening, but officers administered first aid until medical personnel arrived at the scene.

The victim was rushed to a hospital by ambulance. There is no word on their current condition.

The shooting suspect had left the area before police arrived. Details surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503.823.0400 and refer to case number 21-84064.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers cash rewards of up to $2500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.