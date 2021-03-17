1 injured in NE Portland shooting, no arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured after shots rang out in Portland’s Concordia neighborhood overnight.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, police responded to a shooting near Northeast 29th Avenue and Northeast Lombard Street. There, they found one person who had been shot. They were rushed to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police searched the area but no suspect was apprehended.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about this case, they are urged to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-71313.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for reported information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or through the P3 Tips app.