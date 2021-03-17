1 injured in NE Portland shooting, no arrests

Crime

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Emergency lights on a police vehicle. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured after shots rang out in Portland’s Concordia neighborhood overnight.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, police responded to a shooting near Northeast 29th Avenue and Northeast Lombard Street. There, they found one person who had been shot. They were rushed to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police searched the area but no suspect was apprehended.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about this case, they are urged to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-71313.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for reported information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss