1 injured in NE Portland’s second shooting of the night

A man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hospitalized after northeast Portland saw its second shooting of the night.

Police were called to Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast 82nd Avenue on reports of shots fired late Monday night. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound, who was then rushed to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Northeast 82nd Avenue was closed between Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast Klickitat Street as crews investigated the scene, but has since reopened.

This was the second shooting Portland Police responded to in NE Portland within an hour. Shortly before this incident, they found another man shot near Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 60th Avenue.

Police have not made any arrests related to either of these shootings, nor have they released any suspect description.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Portland Police.