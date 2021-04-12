1 injured in Old Town shooting, no arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured after shots were fired in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood on Monday.

Around 5:45 a.m., the sound of gunfire rang out near Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street. When officers responded to the scene, they found one person injured with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance. Their injuries were non-life threatening, according to police.

Despite searching the area, collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses, officers were unable to find a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, they are urged to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-97711.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers cash rewards of up to $2500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.