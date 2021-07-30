1 injured in SE Portland strip club shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured after gunfire erupted at a strip club in Southeast Portland.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, a shooting occurred inside a strip club at the 8000 block of Southeast Foster Road, eventually spilling out into the parking lot. Evidence of gunfire was strewn throughout the inside of the building, in the parking lot and down the street.

One man was shot in the leg. Officials say it was a non-life threatening injury.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the police.