1 injured in shooting at Motel 6, no arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in Troutdale left one injured early Thursday morning.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Motel 6 in Troutdale. According to a report, deputies were called to the motel on Northwest Frontage Road just before 3 a.m. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found one person had been shot.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

According to MCSO, the shooting was a result of an argument between the victim and shooter. Deputies say the suspect remains at large.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.