1 injured in shooting at SE Portland camp

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

A shooting scene at a SE Portland camp on July 11, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Southeast Portland overnight.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct said they were investigating a shooting at a camp near Southeast 109th Avenue and Southeast Franklin Street. A total of 16 catridge casings were found at the scene.

Police say one victim with non-life-threatening injuries was sent to the hospital. There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is a developing story.

