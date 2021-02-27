1 injured in St. Johns shooting; investigation underway

Saturday morning's shooting comes as officials grapple with gun violence across the city

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot in Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood Saturday morning, authorities confirm.

Officers responded for a call of a shooting on the 10500 block of N Midway Avenue around 8:45 a.m., Portland police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital; the victim’s condition was not immediately clear.

The investigation is ongoing.

Saturday morning’s shooting comes as officials grapple with gun violence across the city. So far in 2021, there have been 166 shooting-related incidents reported by the Portland Police Bureau, with 51 shooting-related injuries and 10 killed. By comparison, during the same period in 2020, there were 85 total shooting-related incidents, with 24 shot and injured and only one person killed.