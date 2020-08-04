1 injured in stabbing in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was stabbed in downtown Portland Monday evening, said local police.

The attack was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Central Precinct officers were sent out to SW 4th and SW Taylor Street and found the victim had walked a block away at SW 5th.

That person was taken to a hospital, however their medical condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. Police have asked for anyone who witnessed or recorded the incident to contact their non-emergency line: 503-823-3333.