1 injured, suspect at large after NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured after an alleged shooting in Northeast Portland overnight, according to police.

Shots were reportedly fired near Northeast Sunderland Avenue around 12:40 a.m. on Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of gunfire along with a person who had been shot in the leg. The injury was superficial and they were not taken to the hospital.

Police say an unknown man shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.