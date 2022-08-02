Neither the suspect's nor the victim's identity has been released at this time.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stabbing in broad daylight led to the death of one person and the arrest of another in Portland on Tuesday.

The Portland Police Bureau tells KOIN 6 News the stabbing was reported just after 9 a.m. near Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. Once at the scene, officers found a victim with a stab wound who was quickly rushed to a local hospital.

However, despite medical personnel’s attempts at life-saving measures, the victim died at the hospital.

Later in the morning, PPB bike officers spotted the suspected stabber and promptly arrested them.

Neither the suspect’s nor the victim’s identity has been released at this time.

Portland police on the scene of a deadly stabbing in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (KOIN)

As officials continue their investigation, NW Davis Street is expected to be closed between NW 5th and NW 6th avenues for several hours.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 22-206921.

This incident comes days after a deadly shooting occurred just one block away.

Police responded to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night near the corner of Northwest Couch Street and 5th Avenue. In a press release sent just after midnight Saturday, PPB said they found two people shot.

One of them was taken to the hospital where he later died. In a Monday release, police identified 19-year-old Lauren Teyshawn Abbott, Jr. as the victim.