1 killed, 1 injured in back-to-back Vancouver shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was killed and another is suffering from serious injuries after two overnight shootings in Vancouver.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, multiple shots were fired at 4801 East 5th Avenue. When police responded to the scene, they found one man in the parking lot who had been shot.

The victim was rushed to the hospital — but later succumbed to his injuries.

Twenty minutes later, another shooting was called in. A drive-by shooting reportedly occurred at 4601 NE 18th Street, during which an occupied car was hit by bullets.

The man inside the car was struck and was rushed to a hospital. Police say he is in critical condition.

It is not yet clear if these two shootings are connected in any way. No other details are available at this time as investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact the Vancouver Police Department.