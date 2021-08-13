1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Marion County stabbing

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after an early morning stabbing in Marion County on August 13, 2021. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed and another was hospitalized after an early morning stabbing in Marion County.

A stabbing was reported at a residence in the rural area of Hazelgreen Road NE and Howell Prairie Road NE around 3 a.m. on Friday. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, one person was killed and another person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities have not provided any suspect information at this time.

Detectives wish to speak with anyone who was in the area around the time of the stabbing. An anonymous tip can be submitted by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411. Individuals can also call the MCSO non-emergency line at 503.588.5032.

This is a developing story.