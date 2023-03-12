PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead and and 3 others wounded when gunfire erupted outside a Safeway store in Vancouver late Saturday night.

A “confrontation” began around 11:35 p.m. as 2 men left the store at 6701 E. Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver police said in a release. Bullets were fired at the men as they walked out, but they were able to to get into their car and drive to a hospital.

But, police said, the assailants fired more shots at the victims’ car as they neared the hospital. Four men — aged 28, 35, 36, 42 — were shot. The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

No further information is available, including the names of the victims or the conditions of the survivors. No description of the assailant was provided.

Vancouver police said the Major Crime Unit is continuing this active investigation.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.