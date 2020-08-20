1 killed in shooting near Rockwood neighborhood

Portland police at the scene of a shooting near the Rockwood neighborhood, Aug. 19, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting Wednesday near Portland’s Rockwood neighborhood left one person dead, police said Thursday.

Related Content Witnesses sought in shooting near Rockwood Video

The man was found dead at the scene of the shooting in the 16100 block of SE Alder Street shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to the Portland Police Bureau. His identity has not been released.

A homicide investigation is underway and no other details are available at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective William Winters at (503) 823-0466 or William.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696 or brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.