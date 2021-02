PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed and a road in Aloha was closed after gunfire was reported in the area on Thursday afternoon, deputies said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a homicide investigation was underway at about 4:30 p.m. on SW Kinnaman Road between SW 185th and SW 180th and people should avoid the area.

There does not appear to be any threat to the community at this time.

This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News will provide updates as they come in.