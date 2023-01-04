Multiple guns loaded guns were found in a car, which led to the arrest of a man and two teens. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and two teen boys were arrested Tuesday after Portland police say they were driving around with multiple loaded weapons in the car.

Just after 8:30 p.m., officers were patrolling an area known for high rates of shootings when they saw a gold Infiniti sedan that was driving recklessly, PPB says. After initiating a traffic stop, the driver stopped in a parking lot at Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.

PPB stated the officers later saw a pistol underneath the driver.

The driver, Key’Juan D. Smith, 24, is a convicted felon on pretrial release for a prior shooting case, according to police. He was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center and faces charges including felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public.

Police say that the two teen boys, ages 16 and 17, were passengers in the vehicle and also in possession of handguns. They were both arrested on unlawful possession of a loaded firearm charges and taken to Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.