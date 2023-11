PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Cully neighborhood authorities said.

Officers said they responded to a shooting report on Northeast 62nd Avenue just before 10 p.m. and when they arrived, they found a dead man at the scene.

According to Portland police, any suspects left the scene before they arrived and no arrests have been made yet.

Information is limited but police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.