1 person injured, no arrests after NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting near Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Once officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was sent to the hospital via ambulance, but there is no word on their current condition.

Despite police searching the area, no suspect was found.

If anyone has information about this case, they are encouraged to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503.823.0400. Reference case number 21-58108.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for reported information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or through the P3 Tips app.