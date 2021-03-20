1 person shot near Sunderland neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot Saturday night near Northeast 33rd Drive and Sunderland Avenue, according to Portland Police Bureau officials.

Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the area They arrived and found that one person had been hit by gunfire. That person was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officers found shell casings in the street and more than one vehicle was hit by gunfire. Officers spoke with witnesses, there is still no suspect information, said PPB Lt. Greg Pashley